From being MP to serving as union MoS, Omar Abdullah set to take oath today as CM of J&K

Srinagar, Oct 16: Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar today.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Srinagar and the oath of office to Abdullah along with his council of ministers will be administered by J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Security has been heightened outside the residence of Omar Abdullah in Srinagar.

This came after the Congress-National Conference secured 48 seats, with the NC winning 42 and the Congress only six seats in the Jammu Kashmir assembly elections.

This will be the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganization of the former state into two Union Territories.

Omar Abdullah's grandfather, Sheikh Mohammad Abullah, was the first Prime Minister of JK after its accession to India and later served as Chief Minister. Omar's father Farooq Abdullah has been the CM of the erstwhile state thrice.

Omar, a former Member of Parliament was the Chief Minister of the erstwhile state between 2009-2015. He had also served as Union Minister of State for External Affairs in former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's NDA government from 2001 to 2002.

Jammu and Kashmir was under the Presidential rule since 2018, after the Bharatiya Janata Party withdrew its support from the coalition government with Mehbooba Mufti-led People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Recently, the president's rule in Jammu and Kashmir was revoked, clearing the way for the formation of a new government following the recently concluded Assembly polls in the Union Territory.

In an invitation letter shared by Omar Abdullah on X from LG Manoj Sinha, it said, “I have received a letter of 11th October, 2024 from Dr. Farooq Abdullah, President, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, wherein it has been informed that you have been unanimously elected as Leader of the Legislature Party.”

“As separately settled, I shall administer Oath of Office and Secrecy to you, and to those recommended by you for induction as members of your Council of Ministers, at SKICC, Srinagar on 16th October, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. I take this opportunity to wish you a highly productive tenure and success in your endeavors in the best interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” LG Sinha said in a letter to Omar.

Many INDIA Bloc leaders will take part in the oath-taking ceremony of the JKNC Vice President today. Leaders including Akhilesh Yadav, Prakash Karat, Supriya Sule and Kanimozhi have arrived in Srinagar to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) shared pictures of leaders in a post on X.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav; Nationalist Congress Party's (Sharad Pawar) working president Supriya Sule; Communist Party of India (Marxist) central committee's interim leader Prakash Karat; Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) deputy general secretary Kanimozhi; CPI(M) general secretary D Raja arrived in Srinagar to witness the swearing-in ceremony.

“India Block leaders @yadavakhilesh, @supriya_sule, Prakash Karat, @KanimozhiDMK , @ComradeDRaja, and others have arrived in Srinagar for tomorrow's oath-taking ceremony with Party President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister designate @OmarAbdullah !” read the post by JKNC. (Agencies)