back to top
Search
    IndiaMaharashtra Polls on Nov 20, Jharkhand on Nov 13, 20; Results on...
    IndiaToday's Stories

    Maharashtra Polls on Nov 20, Jharkhand on Nov 13, 20; Results on Nov 23

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NEW DELHI, Oct 15: The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20, while Jharkhand polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, the Election Commission of announced on Tuesday.

    The votes for the two states will be counted on November 23.

    “There are 9.63 crore eligible voters in Maharashtra, while the number of eligible voters in Jharkhand is 2.6 crore,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference here.

    Bypolls will also be held in 48 assembly seats and two seats, the CEC said

    Bye-elections to 47 assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, vacated by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, will be held on November 13.

    Bypolls to the Kedarnath assembly seat in Uttarakhand and the Nanded Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra will be held on November 20. Bypolls to the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal and Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh were not announced as election petitions are pending for the two seats.

    Kumar said elections will be held in both the states on Wednesdays to address the problem of urban apathy.

    The BJP is keen to retain power in Maharashtra along with allies Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

    The BJP led Mahayuti alliance is facing a challenge from the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition of the Congress-NCPSP-Shiv SenaUBT, which hopes to repeat its performance in the . The opposition MVA alliance won 31 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha elections.

    In Jharkhand, the Congress is playing second fiddle to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, while the BJP is looking to make a comeback.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    EAM Jaishankar arrives in Islamabad to attend SCO Meeting
    Next article
    Pvt Hospital at Greater Kailash fined for ambiguous billing, overcharging
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Pvt Hospital at Greater Kailash fined for ambiguous billing, overcharging

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi, Oct 15: In a significant move to...

    GA Mir appointed Congress Legislature Party Leader in J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 15: The Congress on Tuesday appointed Ghulam...

    SIA releases pictures of terrorists killed in Rajouri encounter for identification

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 15:  The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of...

    Terror-Funding Case: MP Sheikh Rashid’s Interim Bail extends till Oct 28

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 15: A Delhi court on Tuesday...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nala Panchayat spends Crores for Wells without yielding water

    Pvt Hospital at Greater Kailash fined for ambiguous billing, overcharging

    EAM Jaishankar arrives in Islamabad to attend SCO Meeting