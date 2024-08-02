back to top
Search
    OlympicsPV Sindhu's dream of third successive Olympic medal ends in Paris
    OlympicsSports

    PV Sindhu’s dream of third successive Olympic medal ends in Paris

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu's hopes of winning a third successive medal at the Paris came to an end after suffering a straight-game defeat against Chinese shuttler He Bingjiao in the women's singles Round of 16 clash on Thursday.

    Seeded sixth in the tournament, Sindhu looked good in the opening stages of the first game but couldn't maintain the intensity as her opponent upped the ante. The Chinese left-hander pegged Sindhu back with her retrieving skills and precise netplay to win a close first game 21-19.

    In the second game, Sindhu struggled to keep pace with Bingjiao's speed and court coverage. The Chinese attacked relentlessly and didn't allow Sindhu any room to dominate the rallies. Leading 8-2 early in the second game, Bingjiao kept dictating the pace with her varied return shots. Sindhu fought hard but ended up losing the second game and the match 13-21.

    Speaking after the match, Sindhu conceded she made too many unforced errors and couldn't execute her plans in the crucial moments. However, the Indian ace praised Bingjiao's performance, saying one has to accept defeat gracefully in sport.

    With Sindhu's exit, 's campaign in the badminton competition of the Paris Olympics came to an end. It was a disappointing result for the fans back home who were hoping Sindhu would script history by becoming the first Indian to win three Olympic medals in an individual sport. But Bingjiao had other ideas as she avenged her Tokyo Olympics bronze medal defeat to Sindhu in style.

    Previous article
    Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen faces veteran Chinese Taipei ace Chou Tien Chen in massive Paris 2024 Olympics quarterfinal clash on Friday
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen faces veteran Chinese Taipei ace Chou Tien Chen in massive Paris 2024 Olympics quarterfinal clash on Friday

    Northlines Northlines -
    After cruising to convincing victories over higher ranked players...

    Satwik-Chirag undone by Malaysia’s shrewd tactics of targeting their return game at Paris 2024

    Northlines Northlines -
    India's top men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag...

    Paris Olympic Games 2024 : Indian Shooter Swapnil Kusale Wins Bronze In Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a major boost for India, experienced shooter Swapnil...

    Paris Olympics 2024 Day 6 : Swapnil bags bronze in shooting final, titanic Prannoy vs Lakshya clash awaits

    Northlines Northlines -
    Paris Olympics 2024 Day 6 Live Updates: Swapnil Kusale...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen faces veteran Chinese Taipei ace Chou Tien...

    Satwik-Chirag undone by Malaysia’s shrewd tactics of targeting their return game...

    State Taxes Department conducts searches, inspections in Srinagar, Gulmarg, Pahalgam