    Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen faces veteran Chinese Taipei ace Chou Tien Chen in massive Paris 2024 Olympics quarterfinal clash on Friday

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    After cruising to convincing victories over higher ranked players Jonatan Christie and compatriot H.S Prannoy in the previous rounds, Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen faces perhaps his toughest test yet in the quarterfinals of men's singles event at Paris 2024 – a matchup against the veteran Chinese Taipei ace Chou Tien Chen on Friday.

    The 20-year old Sen has been in red hot form in Paris, showcasing his wide array of shots and gritty court coverage. However, standing across the net on Friday will be the 34-year old Chou, who is chasing an elusive Olympic medal in his illustrious career. Chou, a former no.2, battled and overcame cancer earlier this year, making his Paris appearance even more inspirational.

    The Indian and Chinese Taipei veterans have met four times before, with their matches always going the distance. The lone victory for Sen against Chou came in a memorable tussle at the 2023 All England Open Championships, a result that would give him confidence ahead of this monumental clash. However, Chou's never say die attitude and immense experience of fighting many thrilling multi-game battles make him a formidable opponent.

    With both shuttlers enjoying strong defensive games coupled with pace and variation in their strokes, fans are set for an absolute rollercoaster of a quarterfinal contest on Friday at Stade de France. While it is undoubtedly Sen's biggest challenge so far in Paris, his superior fitness and nimble footwork could give him the edge in this highly-anticipated intergenerational battle. However, witnessing Chou's never say die spirit at 34 and after his cancer fight, the Indian would be aware this might very well be the hardest 80 minutes of badminton he has ever played.

