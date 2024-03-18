Search
WorldPutin wins 5th term, warns of World War 3
World

Putin wins 5th term, warns of World War 3

By: Northlines

Date:

Russian President Vladimir Putin won the presidential elections, receiving 87.17 per cent of the votes based on the result of processing 70 per cent of the electoral protocols, Russia-based TASS reported, citing data from the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation.

The Communist Party of the Russian Federation candidate Nikolai Kharitonov secured the second spot with 4.1 per cent of the votes while New People Party candidate Vladislav Davankov stood third with 4.8 per cent votes.

The Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) candidate, Leonid Slutsky, received a mere 3.15 per cent of the votes counted.

According to preliminary data as of 6 pm (Moscow time) on Sunday, the voter turnout in the presidential elections, which for the first time took place over three days from March 15-17, stood at 74.22 per cent.

Voter turnout for the elections held in 2018 was 67.54 per cent.

Putin received more votes in comparison to the 2018 elections where he bagged 76.69 per cent of the total votes counted. The performance of the other candidates was lower than that of the previous competitors of Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018, according to reports.

Speaking to reporters after emerging victorious, Putin warned the Western powers that any direct conflict between Russia and the NATO alliance, led by the US, would mean the will be “one step away” from a full-scale World War III, TASS reported.

However, he also said that it is “unlikely” that anyone is interested in this.

Putin also said that he had agreed to a prisoner swap involving Alexei Navalny before the opposition leader's sudden death in an Arctic prison in February.

Calling Navalny's death a ‘sad event', Putin said there were other cases of people in prisons passing away.

He also thanked the people of Russia who voted while acknowledging the involvement of those in the ongoing military operations against Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters, Putin said the tasks in his new term include the solution of problems within the framework of the Northern Military District and strengthening the country's capability. He stressed that the actions of the Russian military were more than active defence.

Putin has served four terms as Russian President. He was first elected President in 2000 and again in 2004, 2012, and 2018.

 

Previous article
Indian Olympic Association dissolves wrestling ad-hoc committee, WFI to take charge
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Pakistan conducts airstrikes inside Afghanistan; 8 people killed

Northlines Northlines -
Islamabad/Kabul, Mar 18: Pakistan on Monday carried out airstrikes...

Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes Inside Afghanistan; 8 People Killed

Northlines Northlines -
Islamabad/Kabul, Mar 18: Pakistan on Monday carried out airstrikes...

Netanyahu snaps back against growing US criticism after being accused of losing his way on Gaza

Northlines Northlines -
Tel Aviv, Mar 18: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...

After landslide win, Putin warns the West a Russia-NATO conflict is just one step from World War 3

Northlines Northlines -
Moscow, Mar 18: Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indian Olympic Association dissolves wrestling ad-hoc committee, WFI to take charge

Over 3 Kg heroin seized near India-Pakistan Border in Punjab

4 Coaches of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derail in Ajmer, no casualty