Indian Olympic Association dissolves wrestling ad-hoc committee, WFI to take charge

The ad-hoc committee was formed in December last year after the Sports Ministry suspended WFI, which got a shot in the arm when the suspension imposed on it by United World Wrestling was lifted in February

New Delhi, March 18

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday dissolved the ad-hoc committee for wrestling, saying “there is no further need” for it to continue after revocation of the suspension on the national federation, which now gets complete administrative control of the sport.

The IOA said the decision was also guided by the successful conduct of the selection trials for next month's Olympic qualifying tournament for which the panel collaborated with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The ad-hoc committee was formed in December last year after the Sports Ministry suspended WFI, which got a shot in the arm when the suspension imposed on it by the global governing body, United World Wrestling (UWW), was lifted in February.

“The decision to dissolve the ad-hoc committee comes in light of the lifting of the ban on WFI by UWW and the successful completion of Selection Trials by the ad-hoc committee appointed by IOA as per the directives of the High Court of Delhi,” said an IOA order issued on March 10.

WFI chief Sanjay Singh thanked IOA for giving his elected panel control of the national federation.

“We thank IOA for giving us full-fledged control of WFI. We will give all facilities to the wresters. We will soon organise a national camp and if the wrestlers want to train abroad we will facilitate that as well. The focus is now on the Olympics. We are hoping that five to six wrestlers will qualify,” Singh told.

The three-member committee under the chairmanship of Bhupender Singh Bajwa was constituted on December 23 after the newly-elected WFI, led by Sanjay Singh, had allegedly flouted its own rules.

Earlier this month, the ad-hoc panel organised the trials to select the teams for the Asian Championships and Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Kyrgyzstan to be held next month.

The protesting duo of Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia competed in the trials and the former made the cut for Olympic qualifiers in the 50kg category.

Following the successful completion of the trials, the reins of the sport have now been formally handed over to WFI despite the continuing suspension imposed by the Sports Ministry.

IOA instructed WFI to appoint a safeguarding committee to address concerns of sexual harassment and other issues such as adherence to rules.