Punjab moves to appoint regular VCs at 2 state technical universities

After months of uncertainties, the Punjab government has finally taken steps to appoint regular vice-chancellors at two state-run technical universities. Officials have confirmed that the process is underway to select full-time leaders for Shaheed Bhagat Singh State University in Ferozepur and Sardar Beant Singh State University in Gurdaspur.

Both institutions have been functioning without permanent heads for over a year now, with the VC of Punjab Technical University holding additional charge. This temporary arrangement had led to questions about the long-term vision and governance of the universities.

Top government sources said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has given the nod to initiate the selection process. The technical education department has been directed to submit files on the two varsities to their respective boards of governors. These statutory bodies will then form search committees to shortlist and interview candidates.

After approval from the governing boards, the shortlisted names will be sent to the CM for further consultation with the Chancellor. The aim is to wrap up the appointments expeditiously to ensure stability in leadership and policymaking.

This move comes following reports that a committee set up earlier had proposed merging the two universities with others due to financial and administrative issues. The government seems to have preferred maintaining them separately but under the guidance of elected heads.

With regular appointments now on the cards, it aims to end the temporary measures and provide a clear direction to Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Sardar Beant Singh technical universities. Only permanent leadership can boost their academic reputation and long-term development.