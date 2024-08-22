SC asks Punjab, Haryana to talk to farmers for removal of tractor-trolleys at Shambhu border

In a bid to find an amicable solution to the ongoing protest by farmers at Shambhu border, the Supreme Court has directed governments of Punjab and Haryana to hold talks with the farmers. The protest entered its eighth month with farmers camping at the border in support of their various demands.

During the recent hearing, the apex court asked officials from both states to engage in further discussions with protesters to convince them to remove tractors and trolleys blocking the key highway. This is to facilitate smooth movement of ambulances, senior citizens, women, students and essential services in the region.

Acknowledging the right to raise grievances, the judges noted that issues could be resolved through negotiation instead of confrontation. They propose forming an expert committee within a week comprising members from various fields. This committee will work to address farmers' concerns in a lasting manner.

Meanwhile, partial reopening of the route was discussed in an earlier meeting between states and farmers. However, demonstrators insisted on taking out a march towards Delhi with their vehicles. The Supreme Court has allowed the ongoing status quo at the site until further consultations are complete.

Both Punjab and Haryana governments have now been asked to provide key farmer issues to the newly formed panel. With trust deficit between sides, it aims to find sustainable solutions through discussions in a democratic setup. The court will review developments in the next hearing scheduled in a month.