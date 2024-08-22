back to top
Search
    HaryanaCM Nayab Singh Sains alleges Congress misleading voters ahead of Haryana elections
    HaryanaLatest News

    CM Nayab Singh Sains alleges Congress misleading voters ahead of Haryana elections

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Chief Minister Nayab Singh Sains issued a stern warning against the ‘ Mange Hisaab' campaign launched by the Congress party, claiming it aims to confuse voters with baseless claims. Addressing a public rally in Ambala City yesterday, the CM stated the former rulers were refusing to be transparent about their decade-long tenure while unjustly demanding answers from the incumbent administration.

    “Leaders of the Congress are circulating fabrications and illusions among citizens in the run-up to the state polls. Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda seek accountability, yet shy away from revealing their own track record,” remarked Mr. Sains. Recalling the immense growth witnessed under the BJP-led government, he highlighted pro-people initiatives in , MSP for 24 crops, and housing for deprived classes.

    The chief minister urged electorates to repose confidence in the saffron party by voting decisively. “We have ensured development encompassing all sections without bias. The state progressed rapidly in the last ten years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary guidance,” he added.

    Joining the ruling outfit, industrialist Balbir Singh expressed hope in its development agenda. Local MLA Aseem Goel too credited the government for Ambala's infrastructural transformation. BJP leaders emphasized continued support was vital to take Haryana farther on the path of progress.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    SC asks Punjab, Haryana to talk to farmers for removal of tractor-trolleys at Shambhu border
    Next article
    Himachal CM Looks to Merge Struggling PSUs to Improve State’s Fragile Finances
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Water supply inadequate, hoteliers turn to borewells

    Northlines Northlines -
    The scenic hill station of Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh...

    Himachal CM Looks to Merge Struggling PSUs to Improve State’s Fragile Finances

    Northlines Northlines -
    Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has emphasized the need...

    SC asks Punjab, Haryana to talk to farmers for removal of tractor-trolleys at Shambhu border

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a bid to find an amicable solution to...

    Punjab moves to appoint regular VCs at 2 state technical universities

    Northlines Northlines -
    After months of uncertainties, the Punjab government has finally...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nikitin Dheer inks tribute to haunting Ramayan character Ravan after gripping...

    Former India fielding coach R Sridhar joins Afghanistan for key series...

    Microsoft debuts compact and capable Phi 3.5 AI model series