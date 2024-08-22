ISRO Recruitment 2024 Notification Out for Technical Assistant, Technicians, Driver, and Cook Posts

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has recently released a notification inviting applications for various technical and support staff positions at its Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC). A total of 28 vacancies are available for Technical Assistant, Technician, Driver and Cook roles based in Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the ISRO LPSC website from August 27th to September 10th, 2024. The selection process will involve a written exam and skill test to assess candidates' qualifications and experience.

Some key details:

Vacancies available for Technical Assistant (Mechanical & Electrical), Technician ‘B' (Welder, Electronic Mechanic, Turner, Mechanic etc.), Heavy Vehicle Driver, Light Vehicle Driver and Cook.

Educational qualifications required are Diploma or ITI/NCVT certificate in the relevant trade. Drivers should have the required license and experience.

Salaries will range from Rs.19,900-1,42,400 per month based on the post.

Upper age limit is 35 years as on the last date with relaxations for reserved categories.

Application fee is Rs.750. No fee for reserved categories.

Online application portal opens on August 27th. Last date to apply is September 10th, 2024.

This is a great opportunity for skilled professionals and job aspirants to join India's leading space organisation. Candidates are advised to check eligibility carefully before applying online at www.lpsc.gov.in

ISRO Recruitment Notification 2024 | Download PDF

Interested candidates can download the official notification of ISRO LPSC Recruitment 2024 by clicking the link below to check the detailed information about the application process of the ISRO Recruitment drive.

DOWNLOAD OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION