PTTI Vijaypur organizes lecture on stress management, human rights

NL Correspondent

Vijaypur: Police Technical Training Institute (PTTI) Vijaypur, organized one day workshop on Stress Management (Mindfulness & Emotional Intelligence) and Human Rights by inviting two guest lecturers in the Institute who delivered lectures on the topics for staff and trainees. On the occasion, Deepak Manchanda, Life coach & speaker, based in US delivered an impressive lecture on stress management (Mindfulness & Emotional Intelligence) and explained about different types of anxiety and stress, symptoms, sources and its effects. He also discussed the ways to manage stress to live healthy and stress-free life to improve work efficiency. While interacting with staff and trainees, Manchanda told that stress is the main cause of maximum diseases and to remain mentally fit and agile one should avoid memorizing past miss-happenings repeatedly as such state of mind may lead to stress and ultimately depression. He advised to keep away from negative thoughts and involve in healthy discussions with family members and friends. Similarly, Kailash Sharma, Retired SSP delivered a lecture on Human Rights and explained the basic concept of Human Rights, it evolution and importance. He shared his views regarding dignity, freedom and justice and gave a detailed information on Human Rights to the staff and trainees.

On the occasion, Dushyant Sharma SSP, Principal PTTI Vijaypur paid his sincere gratitude to Deepak Manchanda and Kailash Sharma for sparing their valuable time to interact with staff and trainees and for guiding them on the above mentioned topics. The visiting guest lecturers also thanked Principal PTTI Vijaypur for organizing workshop on the subject matter.