NZCC, JKAACL organize ‘Lok Virasat’

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: The North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Patiala, under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in collaboration with the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Language (JKAACL), Jammu, on Monday organized Lok Virasat – A Festival of Vanishing Folk Art Forms at K.L. Saigal Hall, Jammu. The event was inaugurated with a special message from Mohd. Furqan Khan, Director of NZCC, Patiala, who highlighted the importance of preserving and promoting India's rich and diverse cultural heritage. Harvinder Kour, Secretary of JKAACL, in her message expressed her delight at the collaborative effort, stating, “The Lok Virasat festival is a step towards protecting our intangible cultural heritage. This scheme, launched in 2013 by the Zonal Cultural Centres, aims to bridge the generational gap between folk art masters and young learners, thus ensuring the continuity of these art forms. The audience was captivated by a range of presentations, including V.D. Surishta from Udhampur, performing Geetru, J.R. Sharma from Jammu, showcasing Folk Dances of Jammu, Rakesh Kumar from Jammu, presenting Dogri Folk Dances, Ramesh Kumar from Jammu, performing Folk Lore and Folk Songs, Kuldeep Saproo from Jammu, with Sufi & Folk Music, Vijay Dhar from Jammu, performing Folk Theatre and Prem Nath Radhey with Chinjaan Dogri Folk. The event was graced by the presence of Padma Shri Rumalo Ram, an acclaimed Dogri Folk artist, who served as the Chief Guest. He was felicitated by Jarnail Singh, Assistant Director Program, NZCC and Dr. Javaid Rahi, Chief Editor (Gojri) of JKAACL, for his invaluable contributions to folk culture. The proceedings of the function were conducted by Sat Pal Singh.