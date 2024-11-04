Dimple protests for restoration of statehood

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: Sunil Dimple President Mission Statehood led a protest on Monday, demanding the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing the protestors, Sunil Dimple said, “After tireless efforts by Mission Statehood demanding assembly elections in J&K, finally our efforts paid off when first assembly session started today with the LG Manoj Sinha's address in assembly and election of the speaker A.R Rather in the legislative assembly. He asked Chief Minister Omar Abdullah not to elect Deputy Speaker from BJP. He also congratulated Abdul Rahim Rathar on being elected as speaker of the J&K UT legislative assembly. Dimple urges alliance govt to pass the resolution in the assembly for the return of articles 370, 35-A, statehood, implement the instrument of Accession conditions signed by Maharaja Hari Singh ji with India, roll back domicile, all the laws imposed on Jammu & Kashmir. Dimple alleges that LG in his address didn't gave any assurance to start the Darbar move to give benefits to traders, transporters and to provide employment opportunities. Rupesh Bhat, Nitin Saini, Sachin Soi, Arjun, Anmol, Bunty Dogra, and others were present in the protest.