back to top
Search
    JammuProtests in J&K’s Budgam over killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah
    JammuJammu KashmirKashmir

    Protests in J&K’s Budgam over killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Oct 2: The protests broke out in  and 's Budgam district on Wednesday against the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon, officials said.

    The protests were held in Magam market area and Budgam town of the central Kashmir district on the fourth day of mourning of Nasrallah.
    Some market places were shut following the protests.

    The Hezbollah leader was killed on Saturday and he was laid to rest a day later.

    The people, including men, women and children, assembled on the main roads — carrying black flags — and held protests against the killing, the officials said.

    The protestors were chanting anti-Israel and anti-US slogans, denouncing Nasrallah's killing in Israeli airstrikes on Saturday, they said.
    The protests were by and large peaceful even as a large posse of police personnel maintained vigil to ensure that the demonstrations did not turn violent, the officials said.

    Meanwhile, the shops in Magam market and Budgam town were shut, the officials said.
    However, the situation was peaceful, they added. (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    PIA stops flights from using Iranian airspace in wake of missile attack on Israel
    Next article
    Serial Entrepreneur Explains Success Behind Multiple Business Ventures with Core Team
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Phagwara shop owner arrested for selling beef

    Northlines Northlines -
    A local shopkeeper found himself in hot water after...

    Punjab Ambitions to Boost Vocational Training, Targets 50,000 Seats in ITIs by 2026

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a boost to vocational education in Punjab, the state...

    PIA stops flights from using Iranian airspace in wake of missile attack on Israel

    Northlines Northlines -
    Lahore, Oct 2: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) late on...

    Best Mobile Games To Play on Android and iOS: Best Android Games 2024 and Mobile Games in Your Inbox

    Northlines Northlines -
    Introduction Gone are the days of needing to be sat...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Phagwara shop owner arrested for selling beef

    Punjab Ambitions to Boost Vocational Training, Targets 50,000 Seats in ITIs...

    Cold Fusion Startup Acceleron Fusion Raises $15 Million for Research