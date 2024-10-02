back to top
    PIA stops flights from using Iranian airspace in wake of missile attack on Israel

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Lahore, Oct 2: Pakistan Airlines (PIA) late on Tuesday announced that it has stopped all its flights from using Iranian airspace following Iran's missile attack on Israel.

    The PIA issued a direction to all captains and flight operations of the airline in this regard.
    “The plans of all flights are being restructured to avoid using Iranian airspace,” PIA spokesperson Athar Awan said in a statement.

    “Iranian airspace will not be used until the situation becomes clear. The PIA uses two corridors through Iranian airspace, northern corridor is used for flights to Canada and Turkey and southern corridor for flights to UAE, Bahrain, Doha, and Saudi Arabia,” said the spokesperson. (Agencies)

