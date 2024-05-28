back to top
Prominent Indian-origin artist Anish Kapoor retains top spot on prestigious Hurun India Art List

By: Northlines

Date:

In a demonstration of the thriving art scene in , London-based visual artist Anish Kapoor has retained the top spot on the highly anticipated Hurun India Art List for the sixth consecutive year. The prestigious annual ranking, released by Hurun Research Institute, recognizes the 50 most successful living Indian artists according to public auction sales over the past year.

The Hurun report reveals that total art auction revenues involving Indian artists saw significant growth, hitting Rs 301 crore in 2023 compared to Rs 252 crore in the previous year. There was also a marked increase in the number of art lots sold, with transactions reaching 789 – a 46% jump from 535 works sold in 2022. These promising figures indicate the rising interest in works by Indian creative talent.

Commenting on the results, a Hurun spokesperson noted the buoyant state of the Indian art market, with record breaking prices being achieved for several artists' pieces. They also observed a near tripling in the entry point for the top 25 spots on the list compared to just two years ago. This underscores how art is increasingly viewed as a valuable long-term investment in the country.

Taking the second position is Gujarat-based visual artist Gulammohammed Sheikh, whose landscape work ‘Ark ' sold for a substantial Rs 21 crore last year. Meanwhile, New Delhi artist Arpita Singh retained her place as the highest ranking female creative, coming in at number three. Showing the diversity of talent, youngest artist on the list is 27-year old London-based Raghav Babbar with cumulative auction sales of Rs 12 crore.

The article provides a glimpse into the names at the forefront of the flourishing art in India, with many of their pieces attracting huge prices on the international auction circuit. It highlights how the country is steadily gaining global renown as a burgeoning hotspot for art collectors and connoisseurs.

Jammu And Kashmir | Fire Engulfs Forest Areas Of Kathua, Rajouri
J&K govt announces summer vacations in Jammu Division
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

