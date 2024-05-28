back to top
J&K govt announces summer vacations in Jammu Division

, May 28: The J&K administration has declared summer vacations for schools situated in the Jammu division of the Union Territory. As per the order issued by the Department of School , all government and recognized private educational institutions functioning up to higher secondary level will observe a break from June 1 till July 16.

Located in the plains, most parts of Jammu witness scorching summer heat from mid-May onwards making it difficult for students to attend regular classes. Taking the climatic conditions into account, the administration has judiciously decided summer vacations for the schools. This will provide much needed respite to students and teachers alike from the soaring temperatures.

The vacations will be applicable to schools operating in the summer zone of Jammu division.

Schools will reopen after over 6 weeks of vacations starting July 17.

