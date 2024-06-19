Prominent Haryana Congress Leader Joins BJP Ahead of State Elections

Political realignments in Haryana continued on Wednesday as veteran Congress leader Kiran Choudhary and her daughter Shruti officially switched allegiance to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The joining took place at BJP headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of senior party figures including Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Kiran, a five-term MLA and influential figure in Haryana politics, pledged to work tirelessly to help the BJP triumph in the upcoming state elections. She spoke of being inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development initiatives and said Khattar had earned respect for his corruption-free governance in Haryana. Kiran's switch comes after over two decades with the Congress and is linked to her daughter Shruti reportedly being denied a Lok Sabha nomination by the party recently.

In his remarks, Khattar welcomed both Kiran and Shruti to the “BJP family” and hinted at future roles and responsibilities for them within the party. He recalled his long association with Kiran's late father-in-law, veteran Congress leader Bansi Lal. For her part, Kiran urged supporters to campaign aggressively so the “BJP flag continues flying high” in Haryana when elections are held later this year. The joining ceremony was attended by thousands of Kiran's supporters from across the state.

Political observers believe the addition of Kiran, with her experience and grassroots connections, will help the BJP consolidate its position in southern Haryana ahead of the polls. Her crossover also signals further discontent within the opposition Congress amid infighting and allegations of sidelining senior leaders. It remains to be seen if more such moves follow as parties position themselves for the upcoming state election battle.