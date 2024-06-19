Haryana Chief Minister Criticizes Congress Party’s Nepotism, Forecasts Further Exits of Senior Figures

The Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini has strongly condemned the Congress party, accusing them of favoring relatives over merit. During a meeting with a local businessman in Karnal city yesterday, CM Saini stated the party promotes nepotism, resulting in many experienced politicians feeling stifled within the organization. He specifically singled out former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, claiming he is solely focused on launching the career of his son.

CM Saini said “Numerous prominent leaders have deserted the party because Hooda, like the entire Congress, prioritizes promoting family members such as Rahul Gandhi. The ex-CM's actions have compelled several key members to leave the party.” He anticipates more high-ranking officials will exit the party which he argues is controlled by a single familial dynasty, marginalizing accomplished individuals. Saini questioned why under Hooda's decade-long reign as Chief Minister, the state government did not fill vacant employment positions.

The CM referred to Congress MLA Kiran Choudhary who hails from the notable Bansi Lal family but has been overlooked, leading to her recent departure. CM Saini took a swipe at INLD leader Abhay Chautala's statement that the next Haryana government will be formed with his party's assistance, pointing out Chautala was the first to demand a united opposition stand against Saini in the Karnal by-election.

In conclusion, CM Saini congratulated Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and reminded how Prime Minister Modi entrusted the chief ministership to the son of a poor man despite the combined efforts of all rival parties to defeat him in Karnal, which he attributed to the people's blessings.