Probe into successive promotions of Mass Education & Media Officer

Jammu Tawi, Jan 23: The Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department has ordered probe into the allegations of successive promotions made in favour of Rakesh Sharma, State Mass Education and Media Officer, from time to time.

According to an order, Madan Lal, Chief Accounts Officer, Directorate of Family Welfare, MCH and Immunization, J&K, has been appointed as Inquiry Officer to conduct inquiry in this regard.

“Sanction is, hereby, accorded to the appointment of Madan Lal, Chief Accounts Officer, Directorate of Family Welfare, MCH & Immunization, J&K as an Inquiry Officer to conduct an in-depth inquiry into the allegations/complaints against successive promotions/adjustments/ placements made in favour of Rakesh Sharma, Incharge State Mass Education & Media Officer, from time to time,” reads an order.

“The Inquiry Officer shall submit the report along with clear recommendations to the Administrative Department within a period of fifteen (15) days from the date of issuance of this order,” it reads further.