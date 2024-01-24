National Girl Child Day | PM Lauds Indomitable Spirit, Accomplishments Of Girls

NEW DELHI, Jan 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded girls as change-makers, and said his government has been making every effort to build a nation where they have an opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.

He made the remarks in a post on X on the National Girl Child Day, which is observed to promote awareness about their rights and the importance of female education and health.

Modi said, “On National Girl Child Day, we salute the indomitable spirit and accomplishments of the Girl Child. We also recognise the rich potential of every girl child in all sectors.”

“They are change-makers who make our nation and society better. Over the last decade, our government has been making many efforts to build a nation where every girl child has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.”

The Modi government had launched its flagship scheme, ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (Save daughters, educate daughters), in 2015 to boost the child sex ratio and empower girls through different measures. (Agencies)