Private Sector In Driver’s Seat Of Indian Economy: Rajnath Singh

agencies

JAIPUR: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the role of the private sector is becoming increasingly prominent in nearly every area of the Indian economy and it is steering the nation's economic progress.

Addressing the inauguration programme of a Sainik School at Shri Bhawani Niketan Public School here, he said Sainik schools are also being set up under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Sainik schools will give fresh impetus to efforts to give a new direction to society and instil values like discipline, patriotism and courage in their students, he said.

Singh said that all Sainik schools established in the country till now were being run jointly by the central and state governments but the new schools are being established under the PPP model.

“Whenever there is talk of Public-Private Partnership, the word ‘public' comes first. In any project, we look at the role of the government first. But the situation is changing now.

“Therefore, moving away from the standard definition of PPP, I consider it to be Private-Public Partnership,” he said.

“I am using the word private first because at present, the role of the private sector is increasing more than the public sector in almost every sector of the economy,” he said.

The minister said that more than half of the country's workforce is employed in the agriculture sector and related activities while the role of the private sector has increased in the manufacturing and service sectors.