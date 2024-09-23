back to top
Search
    IndiaEPFO logs 20 lakh net new members in July
    India

    EPFO logs 20 lakh net new members in July

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI: Retirement fund body EPFO recorded a net addition of 19.94 lakh members in July this year, the Labour Ministry said on Monday.

    Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a press conference that 10.52 lakh new or first-time workers subscribed to Social Security schemes run by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

    The Minister said almost 20 lakh net new members addition (19.94 lakh) were recorded in July this year.

    He also informed that 8.77 lakh members added in July are in the age group of 18-25 years.

    Nearly 6.25 lakh members aged between 18-25 are first-time workers or new joinees, according to the latest data.

    About 59.4 per cent of new joiners fall within the 18-25 age bracket.

    He said that the data shows the employment of young people has increased.

    He also informed that 4.41 lakh female members were added by EPFO in July which includes 3.05 lakh new joinees. The Minister pointed out that female employment has also increased.

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Private Sector In Driver’s Seat Of Indian Economy: Rajnath Singh
    Next article
    Haryana only state in country to procure 24 crops at MSP: Amit Shah
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Haryana only state in country to procure 24 crops at MSP: Amit Shah

    Northlines Northlines -
    agencies Chandigarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday slammed...

    Private Sector In Driver’s Seat Of Indian Economy: Rajnath Singh

    Northlines Northlines -
    agencies JAIPUR: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the...

    India Reports First Case Of Mpox Strain That Led WHO To Declare It Public Health Emergency: Sources

    Northlines Northlines -
    agencies NEW DELHI:  India has reported the first case of...

    Ministers of Atishi Govt take charge; commit to complete Kejriwal’s initiatives before polls in Feb

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: Three ministers of Atishi government took charge...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Haryana only state in country to procure 24 crops at MSP:...

    Private Sector In Driver’s Seat Of Indian Economy: Rajnath Singh

    India Reports First Case Of Mpox Strain That Led WHO To...