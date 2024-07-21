back to top
    IndiaPrivate Members’ Bills Barring Former Judges From Joining Politics, Deepfake Ban Listed...
    India

    Private Members’ Bills Barring Former Judges From Joining Politics, Deepfake Ban Listed In RS

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI: Private Members' Bills listed in Rajya Sabha for the upcoming Monsoon Session include one that seeks prohibition on holders of constitutional posts, like judges, joining a political party post retirement, a few bills on artificial intelligence and deepfake, as well as one on amending the citizenship law.

    In all, 23 Private Members' Bills have been listed for introduction in the upcoming session in the Upper House.

    The Constitution (amendment) Bill, 2024 (amendment of articles 124, 148, 319 and 324 and insertion of new articles 220A and 309A), listed by Rashtriya Janata Dal MP AD Singh, seeks to bar those retiring from Constitutional posts, like judges and former election commissioners from joining political parties post retirement, a source said.

    The Bill comes against the backdrop of recent controversies such as one involving Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who resigned from his judicial position on March 5, and within two days, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    In July, former Madhya Pradesh High Court judge Rohit Arya joined the BJP, three months after his retirement.

    Another Bill listed by Singh seeks amendment in the The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to include marital rape as a .

    Communist Party of (Marxist) MP V Sivadasan has listed two Bills — one seeking universal basic income and another enactment of Right to Old Age Care.

    Trinamool Congress MP Mausam Noor has also listed two bills, one on protecting rights of employees from Artificial Intelligence, and another seeking criminalisation of ‘deepfake'.

    Deepfake involves morphing someone's face or other features of their body digitally to make it appear like someone else, typically for malicious purposes.

     

     

     

    India had its own prime meridian passing through Ujjain: New NCERT textbook
    379 students enter India from violence-hit Bangladesh through Tripura border in last 2 days
