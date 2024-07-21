back to top
Search
    India379 students enter India from violence-hit Bangladesh through Tripura border in last...
    India

    379 students enter India from violence-hit Bangladesh through Tripura border in last 2 days

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    Agartala: Altogether 379 students entered in the last two days from violence-hit Bangladesh through integrated check posts in Tripura, a Border Security Force official said here on Sunday.

    Of the total returnees, 365 crossed over the border on Saturday and four on Friday, he said.

    The returnees include three Nepalese students.

    “A total of 379 students entered India in the past 48 hours from violence-hit Bangladesh through check posts at Srimantapur in Sepahijala and Agartala (Akhaura) in West Tripura, and more are expected to return on Sunday,” the BSF official said.

    According to him, students, who are stranded in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria and Dhaka, are expected to return on Sunday.

    Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), Agartala, Manager Debasish Nandi told PTI, “Our facilities are open on Sunday for the people, including students, who want to return home. The ICP Agartala remains open till 11 pm to receive the students stranded in Bangladesh.”

    BSF, Tripura Frontier, Inspector General (IG) Patel Piyush Purushottam Das had assured all possible assistance to returnees and spoke to the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) officers for cooperation at their end.

    Violence escalated in the Bangladesh capital Dhaka and elsewhere over student protests demanding reforms of the quota system for government .

    The protesters are demanding an end to a quota system that reserves up to 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's war of independence in 1971 against Pakistan.

     

     

    Previous article
    Private Members’ Bills Barring Former Judges From Joining Politics, Deepfake Ban Listed In RS
    Next article
    India’s air pollution crisis result of policy failure: Cong slams govt
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Elderly Population In India Expected To Double By 2050: UNFPA India Chief

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies New Delhi: India’s elderly population is expected to double...

    Doctor-led campaign to make India addiction-free garners over 1,000 signatures

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI:  Over 1,000 doctors, public health experts, and...

    3 Killed, 8 Injured In Landslide On Kedarnath Trekking Route

    Northlines Northlines -
    Rudraprayag: Three devotees died and eight others got injured...

    Fake currency notes of Rs 2.91 lakh face value seized, 2 held

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI:  More than 580 fake Indian currency notes...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Elderly Population In India Expected To Double By 2050: UNFPA...

    Doctor-led campaign to make India addiction-free garners over 1,000 signatures

    3 Killed, 8 Injured In Landslide On Kedarnath Trekking Route