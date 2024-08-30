back to top
Search
    JammuPrioritise development and peace over militancy: BJP’s Reddy to JK voters
    JammuJammu KashmirJK Assembly Elections

    Prioritise development and peace over militancy: BJP’s Reddy to JK voters

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 30: Firing salvos at Conference, PDP and the Congress for promoting terrorism and separatism in J&K, Union Minister and BJP's J&K incharge for elections G K Reddy Friday said that people of the UT have two choices in the upcoming elections: to choose Terrorism, separatism or Development, peace.

    “We have always been clear in our . Ever since BJP was formed, we had promised revocation of Article 370 and we did what we promised not to play politics but to provide rights to the people of J&K for which they were waiting since past seven decades,” he said addressing a press conference in Jammu. Reddy said that this election is not just an election for the BJP but an “Andoolan” against the Congress-NC alliance. “Rahul-Omar alliance is aimed at reviving terrorism and separatism in J&K but we will not allow that. So this Andoolan is to ensure Pakistan and its proxies are kept at bay and J&K remains on the path of development and peace,” he said.
    He said people of J&K have to decide themselves in the upcoming elections that whether they want to choose revival of terrorism, separatism or development and peace. “People have to decide whether they want Kashmiri youth again on streets with stones or with laptop and bats in their hands,” he said. Reddy said BJP will soon dole out its manifesto that will cover all sectors. “Our manifesto will talk about peace and prosperity,” he said.

    He said Abdullahs and Muti's were biased against the Jammu region. “Jammu was always ignored,” he said. “I want to ask Rahul, Omar and Mehbooba, do you want a separate party again besides the national flag? And do you want separate constitution in J&K again?,” Reddy asked.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Principal, 3 Headmasters assigned DDO powers
    Next article
    Donald Trump Makes Major Announcement on IVF: ‘Today I’m Revealing…’
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Justice Hima Kohli fierce protector of rights of women: CJI Chandrachud

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 30:  Chief Justice of India D...

    Govt taking various measures at policy level to help fintech sector: Modi

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Aug 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday...

    Ladakh admin hill council to organise Climate Cup next month

    Northlines Northlines -
    Kargil, Aug 30: Touted as one of the world’s...

    Principal, 3 Headmasters assigned DDO powers

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 30: The School Education Department has assigned...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Justice Hima Kohli fierce protector of rights of women: CJI Chandrachud

    Govt taking various measures at policy level to help fintech sector:...

    Ladakh admin hill council to organise Climate Cup next month