Donald Trump Makes Major Announcement on IVF: ‘Today I’m Revealing…’

During the Michigan rally, Donald Trump delivers some promises over IVF, countering all Democratic narrated anti-abortion ties.

Former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has made a promise that under his administration, either “insurance company pay” or “we are going to be paying for that treatment” of in vitro fertilization (IVF) for all Americans.

This announcement came during a rally in Pottersville, Michigan, on Thursday afternoon, marking his first substantial response to months of criticism from Democrats who have sought to associate him with anti-abortion groups that oppose IVF.

This audacious assertion is a significant policy agenda that would require new legislation that will be enacted and sponsored by Congress—and would automatically face opposition from the Republican right wing. This, together with several other policy intents, he included in his campaign strategies so as to refute the narratives that were crafted by Democrats portraying him as a supporter of the extreme end of the anti-abortion activists.

Trump contradicts anti-abortion allies and narritives

Democrats have been attempting to tie Trump to these anti-abortion groups, particularly in light of his frequent boasting about the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which had established the constitutional right to abortion. Following the fall of Roe, there has been increasing concern over conservative efforts to restrict access to fertility treatments, including IVF. Earlier this year, Alabama's highest court issued a decision that temporarily halted IVF treatments in the state.

The anti-abortion groups that Trump has courted throughout his presidential campaigns have historically opposed IVF.

However, at his Michigan rally, Trump stated, “I am announcing today that under the Trump administration, your government will pay for or your insurance company will be mandated to pay for all costs associated with IVF treatment” cause “We want more babies!”

This announcement was echoed in a subsequent interview with NBC News, recorded just before he took the stage in Pottersville. “We are going to be, under the Trump administration, we are going to be paying for that treatment,” he told NBC News. “We're going to be mandating that the insurance company pay.”

Trump also criticized Florida's six-week abortion ban while sitting with NBC News, a law championed by Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been both a rival and an ally to Trump. “I think the six-week [ban] is too short, there has to be more time,” Trump said,