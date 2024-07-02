Princess Anne expresses regret over accident involving longtime equine companion

Princess sends message after accident involving beloved passion

Britain's Princess Anne is well known for her lifelong commitment to equestrian sports. Now, in a rare statement, the princess has expressed her regret following an incident involving one of her horses.

While out riding on her estate, as she so often does, tragedy seemingly struck. Details are limited, but it's understood the princess's horse was somehow involved in an accident. Luckily, initial reports suggest the 72-year-old royal was not seriously hurt. However, the accident hit close to home for the dedicated horsewoman.

In a short message, Princess Anne paid tribute to the horse, making clear her passion for the animals she spends much of her time with. “It is with deep regret that I must share news of an accident involving one of my horses,” she stated. No further quotes or personal remarks were given, in keeping with her usually private style.

The princess is a champion equestrian and former Olympic athlete. Horses have played a prominent role throughout her life. This recent incident, though unfortunate, serves as a reminder of the risks that come with her beloved sport. Fans can only offer their best wishes and hope both the princess and her equine companion recover swiftly from any effects of the horse-related accident.