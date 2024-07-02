back to top
Search
InternationalOver 40 injured on domestic flight as passenger falls from overhead bin...
International

Over 40 injured on domestic flight as passenger falls from overhead bin during unexpected turbulence

By: Northlines

Date:

Travelers endured a harrowing experience aboard a domestic flight as heavy turbulence caused unexpected chaos in the cabin. Witness accounts describe alarming incidents that left many injured as strong air pockets buffeted the aircraft.

The havoc began when the plane hit pockets of choppy air, forcing it to rise and fall violently. As passengers braced for the bumps, one man who had been stowed in an overhead compartment lost his footing and tumbled out. His unsecured position in the bin led to a fall into the narrow aisle below, witnessed by horrified fellow travelers.

With no seat or seatbelt, the passenger had nowhere to hold on as the plane shook. Those sitting in nearby rows were helpless to assist as the turbulence struck without warning. The chaos only multiplied from there as other luggage and belongings also shifted during the turbulent episode.

By the time the aircraft stabilized, around 40 people were left with varying injuries. Some suffered cuts and bruises while others sustained broken bones or more serious wounds requiring medical attention once the flight landed. Crew members swiftly requested ambulance support to be on standby upon arrival considering the scale of the incident.

Aviation authorities have since launched an investigation to understand how safety protocols were compromised, allowing a person to secretly board in the overhead compartment unbeknownst to crew. Questions also linger over whether turbulence was forecast or could have been avoided by diverting or delaying the flight. Passengers are unlikely to forget their harrowing experience anytime soon.

Previous article
Princess Anne expresses regret over accident involving longtime equine companion
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Princess Anne expresses regret over accident involving longtime equine companion

Northlines Northlines -
Princess sends message after accident involving beloved passion Britain's Princess...

Immigrant accused of killing woman transports body as police vehicle passes by

Northlines Northlines -
Murder Suspect Escapes Notice in Shocking Footage A horrifying incident...

President Biden said to struggle with duties outside 6 hours of daylight

Northlines Northlines -
US President Faces Daylight Challenge According To Recent Report A...

Kamala Harris seen as top choice if Biden doesn’t run again but faces challenges

Northlines Northlines -
As the 2020 election campaign ramps up, speculation is...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Princess Anne expresses regret over accident involving longtime equine companion

Investor research firm questions impartiality of market watchdog after receiving notice

GST Collections See Modest 7.7% Rise in June as Growth Rate...