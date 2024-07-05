Prime Minister Modi reveals India's ambition to host 2036 Olympics

In an engaging interaction with India's contingent heading to the Paris Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi disclosed the nation's plans to bid for hosting the 2036 Summer Games. Addressing both in-person and online attendees that included top athletes like Neeraj Chopra and the men's hockey team, Modi urged them to observe arrangements in Paris and share valuable insights from their experience.

Modi noted that preparations are underway to develop sporting infrastructure across the country in support of India's 2036 Olympics bid. He stated “We are hoping to host the Olympics in 2036, it will help in creating a sporting atmosphere.” The PM requested the participants to monitor organisation aspects while in France and provide input that can strengthen the bid.

While wishing the contingent the very best for their upcoming events, Modi emphasized they will be doing the nation a great service through such feedback. In a separate social media post, he conveyed confidence in the athletes delivering impressive performances to make the country proud.

With over 100 Indian sportspersons achieving qualification, the contingent will be focused on bettering the best-ever medal tally of seven from Tokyo 2020. Shooters lead the way with unprecedented representation of 21 members seeking to end the drought in that discipline over the past two editions.