Driver, his companion de qoissing As Oil Tanker Falls Into River Jhelum In J&K

Srinagar, Jul 5: Two persons including a driver were missing when an oil tanker skidded off the road and fell into river Jhelum in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, officials said on Friday.



They said one unknown oil tanker on way from Srinagar towards Sumbal skidded off the road near Wangipora checkpost during the night of Thursday and Friday and fell into river Jhelum after the driver lost control due to alleged rash driving and negligence.

Police said that the driver and his companion were in the oil tanker when the accident took place.

The sleuths from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Police have launched a search operation to trace the duo and get the tanker out from the river.

However, it was not yet confirmed whether the oil of the tanker spilled into the river Jhelum also.