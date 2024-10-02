back to top
    President Murmu pays tribute to Gandhi, Shastri on birth anniversary

    New Delhi, Oct 2: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and 's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary.

    “On behalf of all citizens, I pay my humble tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary,” she said in a post on X.
    The president, in another post, said Shastri presented highest ideals of simplicity, honesty and patriotism throughout his life.

    “On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, I pay my humble tribute to him,” she said.

    “Shastri ji presented the highest ideals of simplicity, honesty and patriotism throughout his life. Under his strong leadership, India achieved economic, strategic and other successes. Let us take inspiration from his life and pledge to build a strong India,” Murmu said in the post in Hindi. (Agencies)

