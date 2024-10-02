back to top
    PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on birth anniversary

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Oct 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the most iconic figure of 's freedom movement, on his birth anniversary.

    In a post on X, Modi said the revered Bapu's life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality would always be an inspiration for the country's people.
    Mahatma Gandhi, hailed as the father of the nation, steadfastly followed the principles of truth and non-violence, inspiring generations of politicians and activists around the .

    PM Modi also paid tribute to India's second Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was also born on this day.

    “He dedicated his life to the country's soldiers, farmers and pride,” PM Modi said of Shastri, who raised the slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” and whose simplicity and honesty earned him wide respect. (Agencies)

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

