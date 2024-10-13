President Murmu leaves on visit to Algeria, Mauritania, Malawi

New Delhi, Oct 13: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday left on a three-nation state visit to Algeria, Mauritania and Malawi, in a first-ever presidential visit from India to these countries in Africa.

The MEA spokesperson in a post on X said: “Deepening India-Africa special ties.

President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn emplanes for a 3 country State visit to Algeria, Mauritania and Malawi.

This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State to these nations.”

President Murmu's visit to Algeria from Oct 13-15 is at the invitation of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. During the visit, President Murmu will hold bilateral talks with her counterpart. Several Algerian dignitaries including President of the Council of Nation (Upper House of the Algerian Parliament) and President of National People's Assembly (Lower House of the Algerian Parliament) are expected to call on her. President will address the India-Algeria Economic Forum and the Sidi Abdellah Science and Technology Pole University. She will also inaugurate the India Corner at Hamma Garden at Jardin d'essai. India and Algeria share cordial relations with cooperation in several fields including strategic areas like oil and gas, defence, and space cooperation. The visit is expected to further enhance bilateral ties between the two countries.

She will later proceed to Mauritania and finally to Malawi.