back to top
Search
    EntertainmentPregnant actress Deepika Padukone spotted spending quality time with Ranveer Singh's family
    Entertainment

    Pregnant actress Deepika Padukone spotted spending quality time with Ranveer Singh’s family

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Deepika Padukone, who is due to welcome her little one next month, was recently spotted stepping out for a relaxed family dinner in Mumbai. The mom-to-be was all smiles as she spent some quality time with husband Ranveer Singh's close relatives ahead of her delivery date.

    In circulating online, the 36-year-old actress can be seen dressed casually yet stylishly in a black dress and matching jacket. She kept her look simple yet elegant with open hair, minimal accessories and neutral makeup. Deepika was seen entering the restaurant escorted by Ranveer's sister and mother.

    Though Ranveer missed out on the intimate gathering, Deepika seemed to thoroughly enjoy bonding with her growing family members over a relaxing meal. Ever since announcing her pregnancy in February, the actress has been frequently spotted on outings, indicating she has been able to maintain an active lifestyle in her third trimester as well.

    Deepika and Ranveer, who tied the knot in 2018 after dating for six years, are awaiting the arrival of their first child. The private couple had shared sketches of baby-related items declaring their happy news earlier this year.

    On the work front, fans will see Deepika's next major role opposite Ajay Devgn in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again. She also has a prominent part in Ranveer's upcoming period film. Fans are eagerly awaiting to welcome her bundle of joy as well as catch her on screen again after her maternity break.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Simple changes to lose 10 kilos before Diwali
    Next article
    Ramayana Director Shares Thought-Provoking Take on Raavan’s Motivations Stemming from Love
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Ramayana Director Shares Thought-Provoking Take on Raavan’s Motivations Stemming from Love

    Northlines Northlines -
    Director Mukesh Chhabra, who is helming the casting for...

    Bollywood Actor Shreyas Talpade Speaks Out After Fake Death Reports Surface Online

    Northlines Northlines -
    'Spreading Fake News Hurts Real People' - Talpade Speaks...

    Celebrity Chef Reveals Unexpected switching of Roles on Hit Cooking Show

    Northlines Northlines -
    Food enthusiasts everywhere were surprised to learn the story...

    Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik discusses film’s Rs 300 crore worldwide collection and Akshay Kumar’s memorable cameo role

    Northlines Northlines -
    Amar Kaushik, the director of the box office smash...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K Assembly Polls: Apni Party releases manifesto, promises to work for...

    Couple held with 166 bottles of alcohol in Kupwara, says police

    Bharat Bandh against SC’s reservation ruling fails to evoke response in...