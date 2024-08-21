back to top
    Life Style
    Life Style

    Simple changes to lose 10 kilos before Diwali

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    ‘Making small changes can help you lose 10 kilos before Diwali'

    With Diwali just around the corner, many are looking to get into shape for the festive season. Fitness coach Rajan Kumar shares some simple tweaks people can implement into their daily routines that can help drop kilos before the big day.

    Rajan took to Healthily to outline the modifications one can make over the next few months to safely lose 10 kilos. According to him, focusing on diet and lifestyle changes rather than drastic measures is key.

    “The first step is removing temptation from your home,” he advises. Stocking up on snacks high in sugar and fat will only sabotage weight loss goals. Instead, opt for nutrient-dense whole foods to fuel your body.

    Rajan also suggests boosting protein intake. From breakfast to dinner, aim to incorporate lean sources like eggs, chicken or tofu with each meal. This satisfies hunger longer while preserving muscle mass during weight loss. Staying hydrated is equally important. Drink 3-4L of water daily for optimum .

    In addition to diet, movement matters. Walking 8000-10000 steps per day shouldn't be difficult to fit in and burns calories continuously. For those with more time, 30 minutes of strength training at home or gym helps develop muscle and torch extra energy.

    Maintaining sufficient sleep allows the body to restore and rebalance hormones involved in appetite regulation. Getting 7-8 hours sleep before 10pm while avoiding late caffeine promotes good sleeping habits too.

    With a balanced approach focusing on moderate food and lifestyle tweaks, it is very achievable to drop 10 kilos healthily before Diwali celebrations begin, according to Rajan. Sticking to these simple changes consistently over the next few months makes a big difference to your goal.

