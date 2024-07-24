back to top
    Potato traders strike called off, Bengal Govt to engage SHGs to sell tuber at affordable price

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Kolkata, Jul 24: The indefinite strike by potato traders in West Bengal was called off on Wednesday, and the tuber will be available in markets from July 25, Marketing Minister Becharam Manna said.

    The strike, called to protest against alleged harassment by the state government and local administrations in exporting the tuber to other states, was on since July 21.

    To mitigate the strike's impact, the West Bengal government has earlier in the day decided to engage self-help groups (SHGs) to sell potatoes at affordable prices.

    This measure, however, might not be implemented rigorously once the supply normalises since the strike was called off.

    “Strike by the potato traders has been withdrawn, and they have assured the government to help reduce prices of the tuber in the local market before exporting to other states,” Manna said.

    According to him, cold storages and traders have assured the government to supply potatoes at Rs 26 per kg at the cold storage level. This should help the price come down to close to Rs 30 per kg for the non-premium Jyoti variety.

    “To counter their indefinite strike, we had drawn alternate methods to maintain a steady potato supply. The government had decided to engage SHGs alongside the government's Sufal Bangla network, which has nearly 500 fixed or mobile sales points. We will use our 20 per cent quota of potatoes at cold storage.

    “There is an assurance from cold storage units that they will supply potatoes at Rs 26 per kg. We will ensure that the supply is not hampered,” Manna said.

    The decision was taken to ensure that the supply of potatoes is not hampered due to the traders' strike, and the government has been taking measures for the last few days to reduce the surging prices of the tuber.

    “Engaging SHGs alongside the Sufal Bangla network, which has nearly 500 fixed or mobile sales points. We would have used our 20 per cent quota of potatoes at cold storage. There was already an assurance from cold storage units that they will supply potatoes at Rs 26 per kg,” the minister said.

    Notably, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently directed officials to take steps to control the prices of vegetables, including potatoes. Task forces formed by the state government have been conducting raids in markets to prevent hoarding.

    Indian community in Tanzania important bridge of India-Tanzania friendship: President Murmu
    No point in attending NITI Aayog meeting, says Deputy CM Shivakumar; BJP slams move
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

