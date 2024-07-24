Indian community in Tanzania important bridge of India-Tanzania friendship: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jul 24: President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday India and Tanzania have traditionally enjoyed close relations and the Indian community in the East African country serves as an important bridge of friendship between the two nations.

Her remark came during a meeting she had with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the United Republic of Tanzania and President of Inter-Parliamentary Union Tulia Ackson at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

India and Tanzania have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations, Murmu said.

According to a statement issued by the President's secretariat, Murmu said the Indian community in Tanzania serves as an important bridge of India-Tanzania friendship and also fondly recalled her wide-ranging discussions with President Samia Suluhu Hassan during her state visit to India in October 2023.

Welcoming Ackson to India, Murmu congratulated her for being elected as the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) for 2023-26.

The President said India has been a member of the IPU for a long time.

“Our parliamentarians are active participants in its various committees, including the executive committee,” Murmu said.

She appreciated the IPU for providing a forum for parliamentarians to discuss important global issues.

The President expressed confidence that as IPU President, Ackson will further strengthen the understanding and dialogue among member countries, and work towards upholding the values and objectives of the IPU, while using it as a platform to raise issues of relevance to the Global South.