    Post Congress comeback, K Keshava Rao resigns from Rajya Sabha

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    After making a comeback to the Congress, senior leader K Keshava Rao resigned from the Rajya Sabha seat which he won on a BRS ticket, adding that according to him, morally and legally it is not right to continue, and his resignation may lead the Congress to nominate someone from Telangana to Rajya Sabha to claim the leader of opposition status in the Upper House. On the other hand, Rao has been appointed as Adviser to the Telangana Government (Public Affairs) with Cabinet status. Keshava Rao was PCC former president in undivided Andhra Pradesh. He in 2006 was for the first time elected to the Rajya Sabha from the Congress. In 2013 he joined the BRS and was elected to Rajya Sabha for a second term in 2014 and again in 2020.

