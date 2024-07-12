back to top
Search
    IndiaBy-polls in 10 UP assembly seats soon as MLAs are now Lok...
    India

    By-polls in 10 UP assembly seats soon as MLAs are now Lok Sabha members

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    In the wake of 10 MLAs from Uttar Pradesh winning seats in the 2024 elections, the state is bracing for by-elections. The contest is expected to be another fierce battle between the Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition bloc. The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, the key partners in the INDIA bloc, have announced their alliance will continue into the by-polls, with further discussions on seat-sharing which is already in pipeline. As per sources, SP could offer 2 to 3 seats to Congress party and SP will fight on 7 to 8 seats. In soon-to-be-vacant seats, the most prominent is Karhal assembly seat from where the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has resigned as to retain the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat. Other vacant seats include Khair (Aligarh), Kundarki (Moradabad), Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Phulpur (Prayagraj), Ghaziabad (Ghaziabad), Majhawan (Mirzapur), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), and Milkipur (Ayodhya). Meanwhile, out of 10 assembly seats, it's Ayodhya's Milkipur assembly seat which will be BJP's target after suffering defeat in Ayodhya despite the makeover of the city and construction of the Ram temple.

    Previous article
    Post Congress comeback, K Keshava Rao resigns from Rajya Sabha
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Post Congress comeback, K Keshava Rao resigns from Rajya Sabha

    Northlines Northlines -
    After making a comeback to the Congress, senior leader...

    Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar tussle overKarnatakatop job intensifies

    Northlines Northlines -
    Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami, leader of the Vishwa VokkaligaraMahasamsthana Mutt,...

    AMBANI WEDDING | Mukesh-Nita, Akash-Shloka Pose For ‘Fam Jam’ Picture With Groom Anant

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies Mumbai, July 12: Just ahead of Friday evening’s wedding...

    Adani Wilmar to acquire 67 pc stake in Omkar Chemicals Industries at Rs 56 cr enterprise value

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Edible oil major Adani Wilmar Ltd will...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Post Congress comeback, K Keshava Rao resigns from Rajya Sabha

    Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar tussle overKarnatakatop job intensifies

    Congress to demand chairing of standing committee on Finance, Home