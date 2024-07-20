Positive Transformation In J&K Has Frustrated ‘Master Of Terror’: Lt Guv Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Jul 20: The positive transformation in Jammu and Kashmir has frustrated the “master of terror”, but our government will not allow ill intentions of the enemy to succeed, said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here on Saturday amidst a spurt in violence in the Jammu region.

Speaking at a function at SKICC, Sinha said J-K has undergone a huge positive transformation, but some people have a problem with it.

“This transformation has especially frustrated the master of terror that our neighbour is, and they are trying to create terror in the Jammu region,” he said, referring to the spate of attacks in the region.

The Lt Governor said, “We will not allow their ill intentions to succeed”.

“The people of Jammu have always withstood terror, and I have full faith in the bravery of our jawans. The way the commanders of all the outfits were wiped out from here (Kashmir), our security forces and army will soon succeed in getting rid of them there (in Jammu region),” he said.