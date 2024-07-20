back to top
Search
    JammuPositive Transformation In J&K Has Frustrated ‘Master Of Terror’: Lt Guv Manoj...
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    Positive Transformation In J&K Has Frustrated ‘Master Of Terror’: Lt Guv Manoj Sinha

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Jul 20: The positive transformation in and has frustrated the “master of terror”, but our government will not allow ill intentions of the enemy to succeed, said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here on Saturday amidst a spurt in violence in the Jammu region.

    Speaking at a function at SKICC, Sinha said J-K has undergone a huge positive transformation, but some people have a problem with it.
    “This transformation has especially frustrated the master of terror that our neighbour is, and they are trying to create terror in the Jammu region,” he said, referring to the spate of attacks in the region.
    The Lt Governor said, “We will not allow their ill intentions to succeed”.
    “The people of Jammu have always withstood terror, and I have full faith in the bravery of our jawans. The way the commanders of all the outfits were wiped out from here (Kashmir), our security forces and army will soon succeed in getting rid of them there (in Jammu region),” he said.

    Previous article
    British tried to diminish faith that countrymen had in traditions: Bhagwat
    Next article
    Dr Rakesh Bahl appointed principal GMC Doda
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Parliament’s Monsoon Session begins Monday; Union Budget on July 23

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 20: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will...

    J&K Govt Order | J&K Accounts Service Member Assigned Addl Charge

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 20: The J&K Finance Department has directed...

    LG Manoj Sinha Unveils Hausla 2.0: A Game Changer for Startups

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, July 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the...

    Dr Rakesh Bahl appointed principal GMC Doda

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 20: The Jammu and Kashmir government ha...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Parliament’s Monsoon Session begins Monday; Union Budget on July 23

    J&K Govt Order | J&K Accounts Service Member Assigned Addl Charge

    LG Manoj Sinha Unveils Hausla 2.0: A Game Changer for Startups