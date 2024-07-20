back to top
    Dr Rakesh Bahl appointed principal GMC Doda

    , July 20: The Jammu and government ha appointed Dr Rakesh Bahl as principal government medical college Doda with immediate effect.
    According to an order issued by secretary Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Dr Bahl will take charge of the post in addition to his own duties at government medical college, Jammu.
    “In the interest of administration and patient care, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Bahl of Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College Jammu shall look after the charge of the post of Principal, Government Medical College Doda, in addition to his own duties, in his own pay and grade, with immediate effect, till regular appointment to the post is made,” read the order.

