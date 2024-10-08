Portals of Kedarnath Dham to close on November 3

RUDRAPRAYAG, Oct 8: The portals of Kedarnath Dham will be closed for pilgrims on November 3.

In accordance with the tradition, the doors of Kedarnath will be closed for the winters this year on the occasion of Bhaidooj on November 3 at 8.30 am, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Vijay Prasad Thapliyal said.

After the closure of the temple gates the idol of Lord Kedarnath will be carried by priests on their shoulders in a palanquin to Omkareshwar temple, Ukhimath via Rampur, Fata and Guptkashi where it will reach on November 5.

Lord Kedarnath is worshipped at the Omkareshwar temple during winters when the Himalayan temple remains covered in snow.

Lakhs of pilgrims from all over India and abroad visit Kedarnath Dham every year.