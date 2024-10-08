back to top
Search
    Latest NewsAlt-News co-founder Mohammed Zubair booked after complaint by Yati Narsinghanad’s aide: Police
    Latest NewsTrending

    Alt-News co-founder Mohammed Zubair booked after complaint by Yati Narsinghanad’s aide: Police

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    In a curious turn of events, the aide of a controversial Hindu priest facing charges for an alleged hate speech has filed a police complaint against fact-checking website founder Mohammed Zubair.

    According to reports, Zubair – who is the co-founder of Alt News – has been booked by Ghaziabad Police for allegedly promoting enmity between religious groups based on a complaint filed by Udita Tyagi, the general secretary of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati Trust.

    Narsinghanand, the head priest of Dasna Devi Temple, was recently in the news for an alleged inflammatory speech delivered in Ghaziabad last month. He is facing police cases over the speech.

    In her complaint, Tyagi has accused Zubair of posting past video clips of Narsinghanand online with an aim to instigate violence against the priest. She also alleged that Zubair’s posts provoked protests outside the Dasna Devi temple where the priest’s followers had a narrow escape.

    However, Zubair has denied the allegations and said the FIR was registered without any verification of facts. He also pointed out that other journalists reported on the same incident involving Narsinghanand but the police action was targeted against him.

    The case invokes questions on possible attempts to curb fact-checking and curb dissent by booking those bringing controversies surrounding controversial religious figures to fore. Police say they are investigating the matter even as demands have grown to act against those deliberately provoking communities online.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    J&K Election: BJP’s Devender Rana wins with highest margin, PDP’s Rafiq Ahmad Naik with lowest
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K Election: BJP’s Devender Rana wins with highest margin, PDP’s Rafiq Ahmad Naik with lowest

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 8:  BJP candidate Devender Rana won from...

    Former J&K Deputy CM Tara Chand Loses Congress’ Chhamb Stronghold

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Oct 8: Former Deputy Chief Minister and Congress...

    J&K polls: Lone BJP woman candidate Shagun Parihar wins from Kishtwar, vows for region’s security

    Northlines Northlines -
    KISHTWAR, Oct 8: Five years after losing her father...

    J&K Election: Engineer Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party, Jamaat-e-Islami fail to make any impact

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 8: The results of assembly elections in...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K Election: BJP’s Devender Rana wins with highest margin, PDP’s Rafiq...

    Former J&K Deputy CM Tara Chand Loses Congress’ Chhamb Stronghold

    J&K polls: Lone BJP woman candidate Shagun Parihar wins from Kishtwar,...