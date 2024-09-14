back to top
    IndiaPort Blair renamed as "Sri Vijaya Puram,".
    India

    Port Blair renamed as “Sri Vijaya Puram,”.

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Andaman and Nicobar Islands’ capital, Port Blair, will henceforth be known as “Sri Vijaya Puram” as per government decision. This historic decision was announced by Amit Shah, the Union Minister of Cooperation and Home Affairs. In a post on “X,” the Home Minister announced that Port Blair would now be known as “Sri Vijaya Puram.” This decision was made because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to rid the country of colonial influences.
    While the previous name had colonial connotations, the Union Home Minister stated that ‘Sri Vijaya Puram’ represents the success of our freedom movement and the special role played by the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in it. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, he continued, have a unique role in our history and the liberation movement. The island nation that was formerly the Chola Empire’s naval base is now positioned to be the vital foundation for our objectives for growth and strategy.
    According to Shah, this location also had the inaugural unveiling of our Tiranga by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, as well as the cellular jail where Veer Savarkar and all other liberation fighters fought for their country’s independence.

     

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

