    India successfully test fires two surface to air missiles in 2 days
    India successfully test fires two surface to air missiles in 2 days

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    BALASORE (Odisha), Sept 13: on Friday successfully test-fired the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VLSRSAM) for the second consecutive day from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur on the Odisha coast, sources said.

    A statement from the Defence and Development Organisation (DRDO) confirmed that both tests on September 12 and 13 were successful.

    “In both the tests, the missile successfully intercepted a high-speed low altitude aerial target mimicking sea skimming aerial target,” the statement said.

    The missile showcased its precision and capability to neutralise targets, the statement said.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded DRDO, the Indian Navy & all associated teams for the successful flight tests and stated that this missile equipped with modern technologies will give further technological boost to the Armed Forces, it said.

    For safety reasons, the Balasore district administration temporarily relocated 3,100 residents from six villages within 2.5 km radius of ITR Launch Pad 3.

    A revenue official said these precautions were taken in consultation with the ITR authorities at Chandipur.

    This follows the earlier test on Thursday when the VLSRSAM missile effectively engaged another low-altitude target. These consecutive tests not only demonstrate the weapon system's reliability but also validate the recent upgrades made to various components of the system.

    The Secretary of Department of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman, Dr Samir V Kamat, also congratulated the teams involved in the flight tests of the VLSRSAM system.

     

     

    Road map to emerging security challenges to be chalked out: Shah
    Port Blair renamed as “Sri Vijaya Puram,”.
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

