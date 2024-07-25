back to top
    Poonch Gunfight: Rich tributes paid to fallen soldier in Jammu
    Jammu Kashmir

    Poonch Gunfight: Rich tributes paid to fallen soldier in Jammu

    By: Northlines

    , July 24: Senior Army, civil and police officers on Wednesday joined a wreath-laying ceremony to pay rich tributes to the soldier who lost his life in a gunfight with terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district.

    Lance Naik Subhash Chander sacrificed his life during a gunfight in the Battal area of Krishna Ghati sector early Tuesday as the Army scuttled an infiltration attempt by a group of terrorists from across the border.

    The wreath-laying ceremony to pay homage to the deceased was held at the Indian Air Force (IAF) station here this afternoon before the mortal remains of the braveheart were sent to his home town in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

    General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva led the wreath-laying ceremony which was also attended by IAF officers.

    Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police of Jammu zone, Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu and other senior civil and police officers also laid down wreaths and saluted the soldier, officials said.

    There has been a spurt in terror activities in Jammu in recent months, raising fears about the revival of militancy in the region.

