IG BSF reviews operational preparedness at LoC

SRINAGAR, July 24: Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) Kashmir Ashok Yadav on Wednesday reviewed the operational preparedness of the units near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

IG Yadav applauded the troops for their dedication to seamless domination of LoC, BSF Kashmir posted on X.

Yadav interacted with the deployed troops and praised them for their high vigil amid attempts of infiltration are being made across the border.

“IPS, IG @BSF_Kashmir visited the forward areas of Badipora