    Jammu Kashmir
    IG BSF reviews operational preparedness at LoC

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, July 24: Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) Ashok Yadav on Wednesday reviewed the operational preparedness of the units near the Line of Control (LoC) in and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

    IG Yadav applauded the troops for their dedication to seamless domination of LoC, BSF Kashmir posted on X.

    Yadav interacted with the deployed troops and praised them for their high vigil amid attempts of infiltration are being made across the border.

    “IPS, IG @BSF_Kashmir visited the forward areas of Badipora

    Poonch Gunfight: Rich tributes paid to fallen soldier in Jammu
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

