Police reunites missing lady with family in Samba

Jammu Tawi, Feb 18: Police have traced the missing girl and reunited it with the family in Bari Brahmana area of Samba district.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Vinay Kumar on Sunday said that a missing lady has been reunited with her family whose missing report was lodged at Police Station Bari Brahmana.

He said that on February 7, a written report was lodged at Police Station Bari Brahmana by the mother of missing lady, resident of Kala Gate, Bari Brahmana stating therein that her daughter went to ESIC Hospital Bari Brahman but did not return home.

“All efforts were made out by the family members but the whereabouts of the missing lady could not be ascertained,” said the SSP adding that acting on complaint, a missing report was entered and search started to trace out the missing lady.

With strenuous efforts, the SSP said that a police team has traced out the missing lady and handed over to her legal heirs after completing all legal formalities.

“The family members expressed gratitude towards Police in reuniting their missing member with the family,” they said.