Srinagar, Feb 18: JKDMA issues avalanche warning for 10 districts of J&K Amid inclement weather with rain and snow, the authorities on Sunday issued an avalanche warning in the higher reaches of ten districts of Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) said a “low danger” level avalanche is likely to occur at 2500 meters above sea level in the higher reaches of Anantnag and Kulgam districts during the next 24 hours.

Avalanche with a “medium danger” level is likely to occur above 2200 meters over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, and Ramban districts in Jammu division and Bandipora, Baramulla, Kupwara, and Ganderbal districts of Kashmir valley in the next 24 hours.

People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas until further orders.

The upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir have been experiencing fresh snowfall since overnight, prompting authorities to issue an avalanche warning as a precautionary measure for the people on Sunday.

The authorities have also asked the people living in these districts to dial 112 for help in case of an emergency.